Strong storms will be back for Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong storms will be pushing through into our evening on Saturday. Most of the activity will clear out as we head overnight before scattered shower and storms once again come into the Mid-South on Sunday. The threats will be the same - gusty winds, and heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT: A few stray showers are possible overnight but most will stay dry. Lows will dip into the upper 60s, low 70s. Winds will be Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered storms will be likely starting in mid morning and lastly until the early evening. The most widespread coverage of showers and storms will be into the afternoon hours. The greater severe threat sits to our south but we could still see storms produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Flooding risk is also elevated for tomorrow as we have already seen a substantial amount of rainfall for our Saturday over certain areas. Remember to turn around, don’t drown if you see roads that are under water and avoid local roads that are more prone to flooding.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Slight rain chances continue into our work week. Conditions for the first few days of the week will be comfortable with lower dew points and below to average highs into the upper 80s to low 90s. Enjoy it because by mid-week the moisture is back with heat index values back above 100.

