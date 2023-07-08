Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Strong storms will be back for Sunday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong storms will be pushing through into our evening on Saturday. Most of the activity will clear out as we head overnight before scattered shower and storms once again come into the Mid-South on Sunday. The threats will be the same - gusty winds, and heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT: A few stray showers are possible overnight but most will stay dry. Lows will dip into the upper 60s, low 70s. Winds will be Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered storms will be likely starting in mid morning and lastly until the early evening. The most widespread coverage of showers and storms will be into the afternoon hours. The greater severe threat sits to our south but we could still see storms produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Flooding risk is also elevated for tomorrow as we have already seen a substantial amount of rainfall for our Saturday over certain areas. Remember to turn around, don’t drown if you see roads that are under water and avoid local roads that are more prone to flooding.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Slight rain chances continue into our work week. Conditions for the first few days of the week will be comfortable with lower dew points and below to average highs into the upper 80s to low 90s. Enjoy it because by mid-week the moisture is back with heat index values back above 100.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
Neighbors heartbroken over disappearance of 3-year-old boy
Man arrested after deadly hit run
Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run
The scene at Southern Avenue and Perkins Extended
Woman injured after train strikes car in East Memphis
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
REPORTS: Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach passes away
Delta wind farm in Tunica County, Mississippi
Amazon announces construction of Mississippi’s first utility-scale wind farm

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Another round of rain and storms this weekend, some storms could be severe
A stormy weekend on tap with the potential for strong to severe storms today and tomorrow
Sagay's Saturday midday First Alert Forecast 7/8/23
Periods of showers and storms this weekend. A few storms could be strong to severe
Sagay's Saturday morning First Alert Forecast
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to yet another stormy weekend