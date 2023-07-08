Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

The rain returns to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament

Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis...
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The rain returned to Wimbledon on Day 6 of the grass-court tournament, with only one match completed Saturday before play was suspended on all outside courts.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, a 13th-seeded Brazilian who reached the semifinals at this year’s French Open, beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2 in the third round on No. 3 Court.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova nearly made it in time, leading Natalija Stevanovic 6-3, 4-6 on No. 2 Court when the rain started.

Only Centre Court and No. 1 Court have roofs at the All England Club. Play in those two stadiums is expected to get started as scheduled.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz will be first on Centre Court against Nicolas Jarry in the third round. Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur, who reached the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals last year, is then scheduled to meet Bianca Andreescu and defending champion Elena Rybakina will face Katie Boulter.

On No. 1 Court, third-seeded Daniil Medvedev will be first against Marton Fucsovics, followed by second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka against Anna Blinkova.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
Neighbors heartbroken over disappearance of 3-year-old boy
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
REPORTS: Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach passes away
The scene at Southern Avenue and Perkins Extended
Woman injured after train strikes car in East Memphis
Man arrested after deadly hit run
Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run
Delta wind farm in Tunica County, Mississippi
Amazon announces construction of Mississippi’s first utility-scale wind farm

Latest News

MPD searching for man who robbed Walgreens at gunpoint
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Authorities search for “dangerous” inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Authorities search for "dangerous" inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets
Periods of showers and storms this weekend. A few storms could be strong to severe
Sagay's Saturday morning First Alert Forecast