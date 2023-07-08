Advertise with Us
MPD searching for man who robbed Walgreens at gunpoint

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint on Thursday night.

Officers responded to the business robbery at 9:01 p.m. at the Walgreens on 6770 Macon Road.

An unknown man walked into the store, approached the counter, pointed a handgun at the cashier, and demanded money from the cash register, according to police.

After he took the money, the suspect drove away in an unknown vehicle with another person.

They were last seen going westbound on Macon Road.

The suspect wore dark glasses, a face mask, a light blue Nike sweatshirt, a gray t-shirt, black pants, black shoes, and black gloves.

No arrest has been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this robbery should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

