Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Memphis Zoo tiger cubs officially named

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scruffy, cuddly, and cute as ever, the Memphis Zoo welcomes some new friends to the Mid-South. Introducing...Nakal and Suci!

The Memphis ran a contest to officially name the little cubs, and the public voted for Nakal and Suci.

The tiger cubs already developing their own personalities. Suci [soo-chi], the baby girl, is the calm one.

While Nakal [nuh-khal], the baby boy, is the scrappy, energetic one!

International Tiger Day is later in the month, and the cubs are just itching to make their debut!

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
Neighbors heartbroken over disappearance of 3-year-old boy
Man arrested after deadly hit run
Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run
The scene at Southern Avenue and Perkins Extended
Woman injured after train strikes car in East Memphis
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
REPORTS: Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach passes away
Delta wind farm in Tunica County, Mississippi
Amazon announces construction of Mississippi’s first utility-scale wind farm

Latest News

Memphis Zoo tiger cubs officially named
ACLU of Nebraska announced Tuesday, May 30, 2023, that a lawsuit has been filed over LB574,...
Tennessee’s ban on healthcare for transgender youth to take effect
A stormy weekend on tap with the potential for strong to severe storms today and tomorrow
Sagay's Saturday midday First Alert Forecast 7/8/23
Suspect robbing a Walgreens store.
MPD searching for man who robbed Walgreens at gunpoint