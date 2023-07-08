Man throws brick through window, shoots at victim, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man after he threw a brick, shattered a window, and shot at a person.

On June 11, officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at the Blue Hooka Lounge on Mendenhall Road.

According to police, Franklin Varela, 23, became upset during an argument and threw a brick through the female victim’s car window.

Police say that Varela proceeded to pull out a gun and point it at the victim; he uttered the words, “I’m going to kill you.”

Varela fired a shot at the victim and missed the victim’s head by inches.

He was later taken into police custody and is now facing a number of charges including vandalism and possession of a firearm.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.