Man throws brick through window, shoots at victim, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man after he threw a brick, shattered a window, and shot at a person.

On June 11, officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at the Blue Hooka Lounge on Mendenhall Road.

According to police, Franklin Varela, 23, became upset during an argument and threw a brick through the female victim’s car window.

Police say that Varela proceeded to pull out a gun and point it at the victim; he uttered the words, “I’m going to kill you.”

Varela fired a shot at the victim and missed the victim’s head by inches.

He was later taken into police custody and is now facing a number of charges including vandalism and possession of a firearm.

