Man steals credit cards, video game system from stranger’s home, deputies say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lakeland, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man who stole credit cards and a video game system from a victim’s home.

According to deputies, Collin Thibodeaux, 22, entered a home in Lakeland, Tennessee on June 19.

Deputies say that the victim and her son could hear someone enter the front door of their home.

Thibodeaux used a spare key found under the doormat to enter the home.

When he was inside, deputies say that he stole a number of personal items including credit cards and a game console.

Upon further investigation, the deputies identified Thibodeaux as the culprit.

Now he is facing several charges including theft of property and fraudulent use of credit cards.

