Man accused of causing head-on crash with Good Samaritan who saw girlfriend wave for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A convicted felon has been arrested and charged after he allegedly caused a head-on crash with another driver who began following him after he saw the suspect’s girlfriend wave for help as they were fighting inside the car.

Benjamin Rice, 22, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, causing an accident involving damage to vehicles, failing duty to give information and render aid, failure to report a vehicle accident, reckless driving, driving into oncoming traffic, failing to exercise due care, two counts of aggravated assault, domestic assault with bodily harm, and false imprisonment.

According to the arrest affidavit, on June 13, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Germantown Road and East Shelby Drive in regard to two vehicles that were involved in a head-on collision in front of a home on Bradfield Run.

Officers spoke with a woman on the scene who said she was involved in the crash.

The victim told officers that she was the passenger of a car driven by Rice, her boyfriend.

She said they were in a heated argument in the car while Rice was driving.

The victim said she saw a GMC Sierra pulled over on the side of the road and began hanging out of the passenger-side window in an attempt to signal for help.

The driver of the GMC saw the woman waving at him and began to follow the pair.

Once Rice saw the Sierra following behind them, he allegedly said, “Oh, I got something for him.”

According to the affidavit, Rice then made a U-turn, but the man in the GMC continued to follow him. He then allegedly made another U-turn, went into oncoming traffic, punched the accelerator, and intentionally rammed into the Good Samaritan’s GMC head-on.

After the crash, Rice allegedly got out of the car and fled on Bradfield Run.

Upon arrival, deputies found the woman lying on the ground complaining of pain in her lower extremities. The driver of the GMC also reportedly suffered a severe laceration to his left hand.

According to the affidavit, Rice did not return to the crash scene.

He was arrested and charged on July 7 and is due in court on July 10.

Court records show Rice served two years in prison for a 2019 armed robbery.

