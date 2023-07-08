Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Investigator with a metro Atlanta prosecutor’s office shot in car by other motorist, police say

Shooting in Gwinnett County
Shooting in Gwinnett County(Atlanta News First)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — An investigator with a metro Atlanta county prosecutor’s office was shot and wounded by another motorist while driving Friday evening, police said, and a widespread search was launched for the suspect using helicopters, canines and road patrols.

Initial information indicated the investigator with the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office was not on duty at the time and a motive for the shooting was not yet known, Sgt. Michele Pihera, a county police spokeswoman, said.

The investigator was apparently shot in the leg at an intersection shortly after 6 p.m., but he was talking with authorities at a hospital and his life was not in danger, Pihera said at a news briefing.

Investigators didn’t know whether it may have been “a road rage incident” or he may have been deliberately targeted or shot for some other reason, Pihera said. There were no “overt signs” or markings on the car to suggest he was an employee of the District Attorney’s office, she added.

“It doesn’t appear right now that the officer was attached to any police investigation. He was simply driving down the road when he was shot at,” the spokeswoman said.

Pihera said she didn’t know if the investigator fired back, but he managed to pull over at a gas station and call for help.

Authorities were searching for a male suspect believed to be driving a silver SUV with some damage on the rear passenger side, according to police. It wasn’t known if anyone else was in the suspect vehicle.

A helicopter clattered overhead as Pihera spoke, and she said county officers in the air and on ground patrol were spreading out.

The wounded official was not immediately identified, and there was no immediate statement issued by the District Attorney’s office.

Authorities urged people to stay away from the shooting site, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Gwinnett is Georgia’s second-most populous county, with more than 950,000 people.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
Body found during search for missing 3-year-old
Motorcycle crash
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run
Delta wind farm in Tunica County, Mississippi
Amazon announces construction of Mississippi’s first utility-scale wind farm
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
REPORTS: Former Mississippi State women’s basketball coach passes away

Latest News

3-year-old Israel Powell missing since early this morning
Benjamin Rice, 22
Man accused of causing head-on crash with Good Samaritan who saw girlfriend wave for help
SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
Body found during search for missing 3-year-old
The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.
Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job