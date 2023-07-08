Advertise with Us
The City of Memphis seeks dismissal from Tyre Nichols’ civil lawsuit

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has filed a motion in hopes that they will be dismissed from the multi-million dollar lawsuit that was brought by Attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols.

In the motion, the city alleges that there was not sufficient evidence to hold them legally responsible for the death of Tyre Nichols.

According to these documents, the city believes that it did not actively aid in the violation of Nichols’ civil rights:

