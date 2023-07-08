Another round of rain and storms this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be another stormy weekend for the Mid-South. Rain and the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will impact Saturday and Sunday bringing the threat of heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail to the area. A few storms will remain possible each day next week with the heating of the day but the main thing will be the extreme heat and humidity next week as the “feels like” temperatures will be back into the triple digits.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 80s

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms mainly before midnight, a light Southwest wind, overnight lows in the lower 70s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer along with a slight chance of a stay afternoon shower or storm, highs in the low 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm, highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, hotter, and muggier with another chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.