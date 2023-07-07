Your First Alert to more rain through the weekend and a look ahead to more heat and humidity next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An unsettled pattern will linger through the weekend meaning more rain and it could be heavy at times. That will be followed by a more typical summer-time pattern next week that will see another surge in humidity.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a light North wind, and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms, a light South wind, and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of evening rain and thunderstorms along with a West wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with highs again in the mid 80s and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with isolated to widely scattered afternoon downpours each day along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

