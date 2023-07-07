Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Wolf pups come to Memphis Zoo

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four wolf pups have arrived at the Memphis Zoo.

The pups were born on April 25 and come to Memphis from a facility in Montana.

The wolves were in need of a home and the zoo will provide them the chance to share a young, dynamic wolf pack.

The pups are at Teton Trek; it’s unknown when they will be on exhibit for the public.

The female pup has been named Dottie--the boys will be named in the coming weeks.

