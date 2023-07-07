Wolf pups come to Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four wolf pups have arrived at the Memphis Zoo.

The pups were born on April 25 and come to Memphis from a facility in Montana.

The wolves were in need of a home and the zoo will provide them the chance to share a young, dynamic wolf pack.

We are excited to watch how this foursome develops. The pups look very different than our previous pack as the largest boy is all black, his two brothers are different shades of brown and his sister has a cream-colored coat. The pups are currently spending their days playing with one another, sleeping, and growing!

The pups are at Teton Trek; it’s unknown when they will be on exhibit for the public.

The female pup has been named Dottie--the boys will be named in the coming weeks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.