Wolf pups come to Memphis Zoo
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four wolf pups have arrived at the Memphis Zoo.
The pups were born on April 25 and come to Memphis from a facility in Montana.
The wolves were in need of a home and the zoo will provide them the chance to share a young, dynamic wolf pack.
The pups are at Teton Trek; it’s unknown when they will be on exhibit for the public.
The female pup has been named Dottie--the boys will be named in the coming weeks.
