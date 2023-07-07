Advertise with Us
SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child Friday morning.

Deputies were called to the area of East Holmes Road near Hacks Cross Road.

Isreal Powell, 3, was last seen on Laurel Springs Drive.

He is 2 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds.

The child has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and multicolored socks.

If you see Powell, call 911 immediately.

