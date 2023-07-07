SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child Friday morning.

Deputies were called to the area of East Holmes Road near Hacks Cross Road.

Isreal Powell, 3, was last seen on Laurel Springs Drive.

He is 2 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds.

The child has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and multicolored socks.

If you see Powell, call 911 immediately.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.