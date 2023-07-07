Riverside Drive closure extended until Labor Day, city officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drivers can expect Riverside Drive to remain closed for a bit longer.

The original plan, according to Memphis River Parks Partnership, was to re-open the street by July 1.

It’s been closed since February as Tom Lee Park undergoes a major renovation. The construction is also expected to make Riverside Drive more pedestrian-friendly.

Officials with the City of Memphis say the project’s contractor is requesting Riverside Drive stay closed until Labor Day, Sept. 4, “in order to expedite the completion of Tom Lee Park’s roadway improvements.”

When Riverside Drive reopens, the closure will move from Union Avenue to Beale Street.

