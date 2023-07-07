Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Parents charged after toddler dies in hot car, police say

Joel and Jazmine Rondon face charges after their toddler died in a hot car.
Joel and Jazmine Rondon face charges after their toddler died in a hot car.(Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It’s a heartbreaking story out of Florida.

A Lakeland couple has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the hot car death of their 18-month-old girl.

Authorities said she was left in a hot car overnight following a Fourth of July party.

Authorities said Joel and Jazmine Rondon went to the party with their three young kids. The older two are 6 and 8 years old.

The sheriff said the husband and wife each thought the other had brought the baby in after they got home, and the husband found the baby in the morning still strapped in the car seat and unresponsive.

The couple rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff said the heat index that day was 105 degrees, and the child’s internal body temperature was more than 104 degrees.

Authorities said the husband tested positive for meth, marijuana and alcohol. The wife tested positive for marijuana and alcohol.

The parents have been arrested, and their other kids were placed with relatives.

The sheriff said this is not an accident, it’s pure negligence, and that the core of the negligence is drug use and abuse.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Motorcycle crash
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run
Delta wind farm in Tunica County, Mississippi
Amazon announces construction of Mississippi’s first utility-scale wind farm
The scene of the July Fourth fire at The District apartments in Hickory Hill
Mid-South residents furious over damages caused by fireworks
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson in trial for murder of Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden launches new push to limit health care costs, hoping to show he can save money for families
A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother.
Man accused of killing mother, police say
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern yields waves of rain, storms this weekend
7/7 First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern yields waves of rain, storms Friday, into weekend