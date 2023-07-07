MPD: Motorcyclist killed in Walker Homes hit-and-run crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Walker Homes area.

Police say a motorcyclist was struck at the intersection of West Mitchell Road and Daggett Road. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

The responsible vehicle is suspected to be a silver Nissan Altima, according to MPD.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

First responders are still on the scene.

