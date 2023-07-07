MPD: Man, teen injured in shooting near Le Bonheur, ROH
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday night, a man and a teenage boy were injured in a shooting near Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and Regional One Hospital, according to Memphis police.
At 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of North Manassas Street.
NOTE: Police initially listed the shooting as having occurred at The Helix apartments at 141 North Manassas Street but have since issued a correction saying this was incorrect.
Police say the victims were driven to the nearby hospitals via a private vehicle.
One man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital, and a teenage boy is in non-critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
Police say the suspects took off in a black SUV.
No arrests have been made.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.