MPD: Man, teen injured in shooting near Le Bonheur, ROH

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday night, a man and a teenage boy were injured in a shooting near Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and Regional One Hospital, according to Memphis police.

At 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of North Manassas Street.

NOTE: Police initially listed the shooting as having occurred at The Helix apartments at 141 North Manassas Street but have since issued a correction saying this was incorrect.

Police say the victims were driven to the nearby hospitals via a private vehicle.

One man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital, and a teenage boy is in non-critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Police say the suspects took off in a black SUV.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

