Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: Man, teen injured in shooting near Le Bonheur, ROH

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday night, a man and a teenage boy were injured in a shooting near Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and Regional One Hospital, according to Memphis police.

At 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of North Manassas Street.

NOTE: Police initially listed the shooting as having occurred at The Helix apartments at 141 North Manassas Street but have since issued a correction saying this was incorrect.

Police say the victims were driven to the nearby hospitals via a private vehicle.

One man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital, and a teenage boy is in non-critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Police say the suspects took off in a black SUV.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
SCSO investigation
Woman accused of killing man in Cordova, said SCSO
The scene at Lamar Avenue and South Trezevant Street
MPD: Woman killed, another injured in South Memphis crash
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door

Latest News

Le Bonheur: At least 18 children sent to ER for firework-related injuries this 4th of July holiday
901 Now: Memphis Music Room offers unique space for local arts community
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson in trial for murder of Eliza Fletcher
Tennessee Innocence Project to open Memphis office