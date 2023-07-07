MPD investigates multiple shootings in same night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating several shootings that took place on Thursday night.

One of those shootings is fatal and another one involves a teenager.

At least three adults remain in critical condition while a teenage boy is at LeBonheur in non-critical condition from a shooting last night.

The latest shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Thomas Street off of Firestone Avenue.

A man was found with injuries and taken to Regional One Hospital.

About an hour earlier MPD responded to a deadly double shooting on Smith Ridge Cove just off Range Line Road.

In this shooting, one person was killed and another was taken to ROH.

A witness told police a man was seen running away after the shooting.

Around 7:30 p.m. on the same night, there was a shooting on North Manassas Street.

Someone brought a man to ROH and then took a teenager to LeBonheur.

Officers say the suspects drove off in a black SUV.

