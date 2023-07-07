Advertise with Us
MPD Bomb Unit removes military artifacts from MoSH

The Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH)
The Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH)(WMC)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department’s Bomb Unit was called to the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH), formerly known as the Pink Palace Museum, to remove military artifacts Friday morning.

At 11:04 a.m., officers responded to the museum in regard to military artifacts that were found during an archive review.

MPD’s TACT/Bomb Unit was called in to assist.

Police say the artifacts were confiscated for proper disposal as a precautionary measure.

Museum officials released the following statement about the matter:

