MPD Bomb Unit removes military artifacts from MoSH

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department’s Bomb Unit was called to the Memphis Museum of Science and History (MoSH), formerly known as the Pink Palace Museum, to remove military artifacts Friday morning.

At 11:04 a.m., officers responded to the museum in regard to military artifacts that were found during an archive review.

MPD’s TACT/Bomb Unit was called in to assist.

Police say the artifacts were confiscated for proper disposal as a precautionary measure.

Museum officials released the following statement about the matter:

During a routine review of our archives, our curatorial team identified military artifacts which we felt needed additional review. After consulting with the Memphis Police Department’s munitions experts and out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the premises this morning prior to removal of the items. Working with MPD, we made the decision to dispose of the items in question. Our approach to this situation was to be proactive and act out of caution. MoSH will reopen to the public this evening for our scheduled Guitar Heros Laser Light programs. For patrons who were impacted by our closure, we will issue refunds directly to their accounts. There is no need to call to process refunds. We appreciate your patience today.

