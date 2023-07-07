MPD: 5 cars broken into at Theatre Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating auto burglaries that took place on the parking lot of Theatre Memphis.

On July 6, officers responded to a call regarding several burglaries at the Theatre Memphis on Perkins Road.

Police were informed that five vehicles were broken into.

Officers retrieved surveillance footage of the parking lot at Theatre Memphis; three suspects were seen in the video.

Three suspects entered the parking lot in a stolen white vehicle.

The suspects exited the car and began breaking into cars in the parking lot.

They then left the scene in the stolen car.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

