Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: 5 cars broken into at Theatre Memphis

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating auto burglaries that took place on the parking lot of Theatre Memphis.

On July 6, officers responded to a call regarding several burglaries at the Theatre Memphis on Perkins Road.

Police were informed that five vehicles were broken into.

Officers retrieved surveillance footage of the parking lot at Theatre Memphis; three suspects were seen in the video.

Three suspects entered the parking lot in a stolen white vehicle.

The suspects exited the car and began breaking into cars in the parking lot.

They then left the scene in the stolen car.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Motorcycle crash
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run
Delta wind farm in Tunica County, Mississippi
Amazon announces construction of Mississippi’s first utility-scale wind farm
SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
Body found during search for missing 3-year-old
The scene of the July Fourth fire at The District apartments in Hickory Hill
Mid-South residents furious over damages caused by fireworks

Latest News

MPD: 5 cars broken into at Theatre Memphis
Body found during search for missing 3-year-old
Marcus Smart shares excitement about joining Grizzlies
Man drives into fence, steals car from closed lot, police say