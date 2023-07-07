Advertise with Us
More storms on the way this weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine again with a few hit or miss storms late in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers or storms by sunrise with lows in the low to middle 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: The unsettled pattern will continue heading into the weekend with chances for showers and storms both days. A few storms could be severe with high wind or small hail Saturday afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered downpours early in the day. Highs will be in the low 80s. Rainfall totals could top 1-3″ across the region by the time the weekend ends.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be warm but less humid with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with only an isolated shower or storm Wednesday through Friday. Highs will bounce back toward the low 90s with lows in the 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

