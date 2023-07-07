MLGW says Orange Mound to get Infrastructure overhaul in upcoming year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Get ready, Orange Mound. MLGW is planning a complete infrastructure overhaul in the historical Memphis community.

It’s part of a 1.2 billion dollar infrastructure upgrade over the next 5 to 7 years.

When Action News 5 asked what projects would take priority in the coming year, Orange Mound was on the list. High gusts of wind and heavy rain left over 120,000 MLGW customers in the dark last week.

The hardest hit were those outside the 240 loop in places like Bartlett and Lakeland, much of the core of Memphis was spared.

Get ready, Orange Mound. MLGW is planning a complete infrastructure overhaul in the historical Memphis community. (Memphis Police Department)

Clara Bolton has lived in Orange Mound practically all her life and has grown accustomed to losing her power during storms.

She says this past winter was particularly bad.

“It was not easy at all. There were times even friends and neighbors would call and say come around and stay at my house, but you know you don’t want to leave your home because you’re afraid of what might happen while you’re gone. I don’t care how the weather is,” said Bolton who is referring to the crime in her neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the utility company says the decision to focus on Orange Mound was based on a number of reasons.

Get ready, Orange Mound. MLGW is planning a complete infrastructure overhaul in the historical Memphis community. (Action News 5)

MLGW says the original distribution system in Orange Mound is 50 to 85 years old that’s fed by four different substations.

The neighborhood is also made up of 88.5% of overhead construction and most of the replacement components were put together “piecemeal” over time.

MLGW says residents in Orange Mound spend more time in the dark than in other parts of the city.

MLGW says Orange Mound, Sherwood Forest, East Moor, Cherokee Heights, and Bethel Grove average nearly 8 hours off per year.

When the winter storm hit the Mid-South in 2022, MLGW says Orange Mound customers also experienced the longest restoration times.

MLGW says work on the system overhaul will start in the coming year.

“That sounds so exciting. I feel like we’re behind and we need that. We really do appreciate it,” said Bolton.

MLGW says upgrades are being paid for through the 2018 rate increase.

Another priority for MLGW is tree trimming which will be occurring across the power company’s coverage area in the coming weeks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.