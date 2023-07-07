Master stylist shares connection between hair and health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regularly assessing hair health is important because it could be an indicator of your overall health.

Master Stylist Joseph Ryan Hughes joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the health factors that could influence the appearance and quality of hair and how to combat these issues.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.