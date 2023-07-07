Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man stabbed on Flodden Drive

(Storyblocks)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was stabbed overnight in Memphis.

Police were called to a home on Flodden Drive just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Officers were told the man was stabbed and arrived at a hospital in a personal vehicle in critical condition.

There’s no word on a possible suspect, other than that he knew the victim.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Motorcycle crash
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run
Delta wind farm in Tunica County, Mississippi
Amazon announces construction of Mississippi’s first utility-scale wind farm
The scene of the July Fourth fire at The District apartments in Hickory Hill
Mid-South residents furious over damages caused by fireworks
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson in trial for murder of Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
crime scene
1 man injured in shooting on Claybrook St.
Memphis Police (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
3 people killed in separate shootings nearly 1 hour apart
3 injured in car crash on Getwell
3 injured in car crash on Getwell Rd.