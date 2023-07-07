Man stabbed on Flodden Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was stabbed overnight in Memphis.

Police were called to a home on Flodden Drive just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Officers were told the man was stabbed and arrived at a hospital in a personal vehicle in critical condition.

There’s no word on a possible suspect, other than that he knew the victim.

