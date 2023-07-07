Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run

Man arrested after deadly hit run
Man arrested after deadly hit run(TCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run.

De’Aryius Williams, 22, is charged with a felony hit-and-run.

Deputies responded to a call on July 5 at 9:39 p.m. on Old U.S. Highway 62 South of Mhoon Landing Parkway.

Deputies found Michael Bell, 38, with severe injuries. He was treated on the scene, but he did not survive.

The evidence left on the scene led to a vehicle description.

Williams was arrested a day later.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Motorcycle crash
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run
Delta wind farm in Tunica County, Mississippi
Amazon announces construction of Mississippi’s first utility-scale wind farm
The scene of the July Fourth fire at The District apartments in Hickory Hill
Mid-South residents furious over damages caused by fireworks
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson in trial for murder of Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
3-year-old boy missing from Southeast Shelby Co. home
Future performs during the No Place Like Home Tour at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Sunday, January 19,...
Future cancels Memphis show
Shooting on Chelsea Ave.
1 man injured during shooting on Chelsea Ave.