Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run.

De’Aryius Williams, 22, is charged with a felony hit-and-run.

Deputies responded to a call on July 5 at 9:39 p.m. on Old U.S. Highway 62 South of Mhoon Landing Parkway.

Deputies found Michael Bell, 38, with severe injuries. He was treated on the scene, but he did not survive.

The evidence left on the scene led to a vehicle description.

Williams was arrested a day later.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.