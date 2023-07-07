Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man accused of killing mother, police say

A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother. (Source: WMUR/HUDSON POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN)
By WMUR staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, N.H. (WMUR) - A New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother.

“Very good person, everybody in the neighborhood loved her,” a neighbor said of the woman who died.

A Hudson community is shaken up after investigators allege 57-year-old Christine DeGiacomo was killed in her home by her son.

Police responding to Shoal Creek Road around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday found her seriously hurt.

“What I can say is the first responding officers found the victim lying with trauma to her head,” Scott Chase, senior assistant attorney general.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Her son, 26-year-old Grant DeGiacomo, is charged with second-degree murder, accused of repeatedly striking her in the head.

Neighbors said they’re shocked to hear about these allegations.

“She was our friend. She’s helped me many times when i really needed it, just a lovable person. She’s going to be very missed from a lot of people,” a neighbor said.

Investigators have not said if a weapon had been found, but they did say the two lived together.

Grant DeGiacomo had previously been arrested in 2020, for firing a gun inside the home.

He was charged with reckless conduct, and court documents mention mental health issues.

Grant DeGiacomo served 18 days in jail for that crime but was then permitted to live with his mother.

Copyright 2023 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Motorcycle crash
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run
Delta wind farm in Tunica County, Mississippi
Amazon announces construction of Mississippi’s first utility-scale wind farm
The scene of the July Fourth fire at The District apartments in Hickory Hill
Mid-South residents furious over damages caused by fireworks
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson in trial for murder of Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022.
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over Threads
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden launches new push to limit health care costs, hoping to show he can save money for families
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern yields waves of rain, storms this weekend
7/7 First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern yields waves of rain, storms Friday, into weekend