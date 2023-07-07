Le Bonheur: At least 18 children sent to ER for firework-related injuries this 4th of July holiday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least 21 people are recovering from injuries involving fireworks sustained during the Fourth of July holiday week, local health care experts say.

They also say more than half of those patients are children.

Campbell Clinic hand doctor, Ben Mauck, who sees patients at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, says although the number is high, it is not uncommon around this time of year.

“Everybody wants to have fun on the Fourth, for sure. I’m one of those people, but these injuries are pretty devastating,” said Dr. Mauck.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks can reach temperatures as high as 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dr. Mauck says kids playing with fireworks unattended can lead to life-changing injuries that require multiple surgeries.

He says injuries can range from abdominal burns to vision loss or worse.

“There are significant burn injuries, there are blast attacks, there’s damage to muscles, tendons, there’s also loss of skin that requires reconstruction,” said Dr. Mauck.

At least 18 children as young as infants were treated in LeBonheur Children’s Hospital’s emergency department this week for firework-related injuries.

Regional One Hospital reports it saw three adult patients.

Dr. Muack said the most common area of injury is the hand.

“I think it’s a safe bet to not allow your children to hold the whole fireworks, because sparklers can burn and create a pretty bad burn injury. Roman candles can burn. I think leaving fireworks to the adults is always the safe bet,” said Dr. Mauck.

