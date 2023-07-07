Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

1. Birmingham, Alabama

Alabama’s largest city, Birmingham, lies 395 km (245.4 mi) from Memphis. Th city has both historic charm and a diverse range of attractions that keep guests coming back, including the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument, Kelly Ingram Park, and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. Be sure not to leave this exciting Southern city without having a meal at one of its several James Beard award-winning and-nominated restaurants.

2. Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, also known as “Music City,” is the capital of Tennessee. If you take the route via I-40, Nashville is just about 3 hours and 12 minutes’ drive away from Memphis. It is also known for its country music, the famous Grand Ole Opry and Ryman auditorium. Nashville has plenty to offer to its visitors. You can check out some of their popular historical attractions. In addition, Nashville prides itself in the diverse races. You will be able to find an abundance and variety of food in Nashville. You will be spoilt for choice!

3. St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri, is known as the “Gateway to the West,” and this is celebrated in the Gateway Arch erected on the Mississippi River. You can start your St. Louis trip at this breathtaking man-made attraction that boasts quite a few feats, including being the tallest arch in the world. After getting to see the progressive metropolitan city through a bird’s-eye view, you can look forward to a day packed with exciting activities at St. Louis Union Station. Formerly a bustling train station, it now holds an aquarium, the St. Louis Wheel, restaurants, parks, and more. Discover this historic city on a tour of its museums, the Old Courthouse, Ragtime icon Scott Joplin’s home, and the architectural wonder that is St. Louis Public Library - Central Library. St. Louis is about four hours’ drive from Memphis.

4. Heber Springs, Arkansas

Just a two-and-a-half-hour trip from Memphis is Heber Springs, where you can look forward to a quiet retreat in nature. Apart from its mineral springs, Heber Springs is also the gateway to the Little Red River and the Greers Ferry Lake, which are national standards for environmental cleanliness. Here, you can pursue water-based activities such as fly-fishing, boating, and more. There are also amazing trails if you wish to go on a hike. Furthermore, you can stop by the town’s many quaint establishments such as the restored Gem Theater, the fascinating Ruland Junction Toy Train Museum, vintage shops and markets, galleries, and restaurants.

5. Tuscumbia, Alabama

If you need to stay away from city life just for a while or need to take things slow, you can check out Tuscumbia. It is a small humble town and rich in nature that is located in Alabama. It may be small, but you will surely be able to find something to do. Tuscumbia has a rich history that goes all the way back to the 1800s. You can visit Helen Keller’s (an American author and political activist) birthplace and childhood home, Ivy Green. Or, why not visit some nature reserves or parks like Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve or the Spring Park? Tuscumbia definitely will have something in-store for you. The town is around three hours’ drive away from Memphis, Tennessee.

6. Chattanooga, Tennessee

About five hours’ drive from Memphis is Chattanooga. It is one of the most livable cities in the U.S., with its excellent housing initiatives, beautifully developed downtown and riverfront areas, and a thriving economy. If you’re Chattanooga-bound, you might want to time your visit to coincide with one of its popular events, including the Riverbend Festival and the Three Sisters Bluegrass Festival. Head to Lookout Mountain to discover Civil War-related sites and marvel at stunning summit and waterfall views. Stroll through Bluff View Art District for a laidback afternoon exploring coffee shops and visiting galleries.

7. Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford is a small town in Mississippi, just about one-and-a-half hours’ drive away from Memphis, Tennessee. It was founded in 1837 and is named after one of the top universities in the world from the UK, as it hopes that the university will be relocated to Mississippi. There is an abundance of activities in Oxford like art exhibitions, restaurants, and shopping. The place is even rich in history, so come and explore Rowan Oak which is home to Nobel-Prize winning author, William Faulkner. There is something for everyone in Oxford, too.

8. Jackson, Tennessee

Jackson is just about an hour-and-a-half drive away from Memphis. It is a small county town that is located in West Tennessee. The county may be small, but it has plenty to offer to its guests. You can check out the Cypress Grove Nature Park if you want to enjoy some fresh air. Or you can bring your little ones to visit the Casey Jones Home & Railroad Museum or Rusty’s TV and Movie Car Museum. It will be a perfect weekend trip for families.

9. Tupelo, Mississippi

If you are a huge fan of Elvis Presley, you will definitely have heard of this small little county. That’s right, it is his birthplace. You can head to Tupelo and learn more about the “King of Rock-n-Roll.” If you want to do some fun activities with your little ones, you can head down to the largest zoo in Mississippi, Tupelo Buffalo Park and Zoo. Tupelo surely has many things to offer to its guests. It is around two hours’ short drive away from Memphis.

10. Holly Springs, Mississippi

Holly Springs is a small city located in Marshall County, along the border of Southern Tennessee. The city is just an hours’ drive away from Memphis. The city has a number of nature parks and museums. Why not visit the Marshall County Historical Museum where it showcases artefacts on the Civil War? Or visit the Strawberry Plains Audubon Center, which looks like it just came out of a postcard!

11. Water Valley, Mississippi

A small city that is surrounded by landscape and wildlife and situated in the north of Mississippi. It is about two hours’ drive away from Memphis, Tennessee. Water Valley is a perfect place for a getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. An art lover? A vintage lover? You will find many lovely cafes for you to settle down and watch the world go by. You will find that art is very much appreciated in town. Or visit a store that stocks vinyl. You might be able to find classic Beatles songs there.

12. Little Rock, Arkansas

Capital of Arkansas and located along the Arkansas River, you will find that this small city has a lot of activities to offer to their guests. Little Rock is just around three hours’ drive away from Memphis. You may want to visit Pinnacle Mountain State Park, which is just right outside of the city. It will be a good place for hiking enthusiasts. It will also be a perfect family outing! This is also the best way to explore Memphis to Little Rock Road aka Military Road, a 136 mi (218 km) path with an interesting history.

13. Hardy, Arkansas

Hardy is a very small town with a minimal population. The town is about an hour-and-a-half drive away from Memphis. The place was founded in the late 19th century and began as a railroad town. Hardy is located in Sharp County and is known for one of the popular attractions, Spring River, which is one of Arkansas’ best streams. It will be a perfect getaway if you like to stay away from city life. Or if not, why not check out some vintage and antique shops in Hardy?

14. Hot Springs, Arkansas

Hot Springs, Arkansas, is 303 km (188.2 mi) from Memphis. It will take an approximately three-hour trip. Hot Springs makes for a perfect destination if you’re looking for a resort getaway. Nestled in the Ouachita Mountains, this family-friendly resort city is popular for thermal springs that still use naturally heated water. Try the traditional mineral bath regimen that continues to be a hit among travelers. Other than the springs and baths, you can also explore Ouachita National Forest and Hot Springs National Park. Also, check out the town’s eclectic spots, including Maxwell Blade Theatre of Magic and Comedy, Josephine Tussaud Wax Museum, and Gangster Museum of America.

15. Clarksdale, Mississippi

Clarksdale is a small city and is known for its agricultural and trading center. It is around an hour-and-a-half drive away from Memphis. Additionally, they are also known for live blues music and hold multiple festivals. Visit the vintage Delta Blues Museum, which collects priceless artefacts and share many fine facts about the many blues artists. Prices are affordable for all!

