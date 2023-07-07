Advertise with Us
Future cancels Memphis show

Future performs during the No Place Like Home Tour at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Sunday, January 19,...
Future performs during the No Place Like Home Tour at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 7, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Future and Friends at FedExForum has been canceled.

The Ticketmaster page for the show reads that the event organizer has canceled the show.

The show was scheduled for July 13 at FedExForum.

Refunds will be given out to all of those who purchased tickets.

No reason has been given for the cancellation, but an upcoming show in St. Louis was also canceled.

