First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern yields waves of rain, storms this weekend

FRIDAY: A few showers will remain across parts of the Mid-South to kick off your Friday – this could have an impact on your morning commute. After the showers fade, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine again with hit and miss storms developing in the wake of a stalling front, now to the south, of the region. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90. A few showers and storms could kick up overnight with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: The unsettled pattern looks to continue heading into the weekend with daily chances for showers and storms amid variably cloudy skies. Many of the storm clusters will be lightning rich and feature heavy downpours. A few storm clusters could be gusty with small hail mixed in. Coverage of rain will trend higher for most locales by late Saturday through Sunday before getting scoured out by early next week with highs in the 80s. Rainfall total could top 1-3″ across the region by the time the weekend ends.

EXTENDED PERIOD: Next week, a more traditional summer pattern re-emerges across the Mid-South. Expect more hit and miss rain chances with a mix of sun and clouds as highs rebounding back toward the lower 90s.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.