FDA Approves new Alzheimer’s disease treatment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first and only anti-amyloid Alzheimer’s disease treatment that has been approved under the traditional pathway.

It comes after the results of a robust clinical trial that showed the medication’s ability to slow cognitive decline in individuals with early Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Michael Irizarry, senior vice president of clinical research and deputy chief clinical officer of Alzheimer’s disease and brain health at Eisai Inc., joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share insights on what this approval means for the Alzheimer’s disease patient community and the treatment landscape.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

