Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Construction for new ‘Dream Hotel’ could begin by end of 2023, says Downtown Memphis Commission

By Kelli Cook
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction for the “Dream Hotel” is scheduled for later this year, and that’s welcome news for Downtown Memphis resident Brandon Jackson.

He says Downtown needs more hotels.

“I think to be able to invite national events, I think we need hotel infrastructure,” said Jackson.

The Dream Hotel Group is proposing a seven-story mixed-use development that will include a luxury hotel with a swimming pool, restaurant, and three floors dedicated to apartments.

The front entrance would be on Gayoso Avenue, occupying the old Royal Furniture building on Main Street.

Paul Young, president of the Downtown Memphis Commission and Memphis mayoral candidate, says if approved, the hotel could open its doors by late 2025.

”The Dream Hotel is a luxury brand that you can see in a lot of the major cities. A very chic, cool, trendy hotel,” he said.

Caption

Young says hotel space is a major component of the city’s plan to attract big-name events to the Bluff City that Jackson says he’s hoping for.

”The NBA All-Star Game would be one. We’ve got a great team here with the Memphis Grizzlies,” said Jackson.

Downtown Memphis currently has 4,500 hotel rooms, but Young says Memphis still needs a lot more.

“In order to bring some of those major events to Memphis, we’re going to need larger hotels that have a substantial number of hotel rooms,” said Young. “Those meeting planners love to have large blocks of rooms, so we still need those types of projects to happen in and around the convention center and projects like the Grand Hyatt that was proposed months ago.”

Funding for the Grand Hyatt fell apart late last year.

Young says attracting other big hotels like it has been difficult in the current financial market, but he does point to some success like the new parking garage or Memphis Mobility Center that will open next month near Peabody Place and South Main Street.

The Dream Hotel Group still needs to get final approval from the Design Review Board next week before moving forward with construction.

If approved, construction could begin by the end of the year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door
Motorcycle crash
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run
Delta wind farm in Tunica County, Mississippi
Amazon announces construction of Mississippi’s first utility-scale wind farm
SCSO searching for 3-year-old child missing
Body found during search for missing 3-year-old
The scene of the July Fourth fire at The District apartments in Hickory Hill
Mid-South residents furious over damages caused by fireworks

Latest News

Train crashes into car
Shelby County high school students spend day at Methodist University Hospital
Aspiring healthcare students spend day at Methodist University Hospital
"Dream Hotel" rendering
'Dream Hotel’ renderings
MPD: 5 vehicles broken into at Theatre Memphis
MPD: 5 cars broken into at Theatre Memphis