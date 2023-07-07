Construction for new ‘Dream Hotel’ could begin by end of 2023, says Downtown Memphis Commission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction for the “Dream Hotel” is scheduled for later this year, and that’s welcome news for Downtown Memphis resident Brandon Jackson.

He says Downtown needs more hotels.

“I think to be able to invite national events, I think we need hotel infrastructure,” said Jackson.

The Dream Hotel Group is proposing a seven-story mixed-use development that will include a luxury hotel with a swimming pool, restaurant, and three floors dedicated to apartments.

The front entrance would be on Gayoso Avenue, occupying the old Royal Furniture building on Main Street.

Paul Young, president of the Downtown Memphis Commission and Memphis mayoral candidate, says if approved, the hotel could open its doors by late 2025.

”The Dream Hotel is a luxury brand that you can see in a lot of the major cities. A very chic, cool, trendy hotel,” he said.

Autoplay Caption

Young says hotel space is a major component of the city’s plan to attract big-name events to the Bluff City that Jackson says he’s hoping for.

”The NBA All-Star Game would be one. We’ve got a great team here with the Memphis Grizzlies,” said Jackson.

Downtown Memphis currently has 4,500 hotel rooms, but Young says Memphis still needs a lot more.

“In order to bring some of those major events to Memphis, we’re going to need larger hotels that have a substantial number of hotel rooms,” said Young. “Those meeting planners love to have large blocks of rooms, so we still need those types of projects to happen in and around the convention center and projects like the Grand Hyatt that was proposed months ago.”

Funding for the Grand Hyatt fell apart late last year.

Young says attracting other big hotels like it has been difficult in the current financial market, but he does point to some success like the new parking garage or Memphis Mobility Center that will open next month near Peabody Place and South Main Street.

The Dream Hotel Group still needs to get final approval from the Design Review Board next week before moving forward with construction.

If approved, construction could begin by the end of the year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.