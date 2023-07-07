Aspiring healthcare students spend day at Methodist University Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High school students across Shelby County looking for careers in healthcare spent Friday at Methodist University Hospital.

The program hosted nearly 40 juniors and seniors from various high schools in an inaugural partnership with Methodist and Memphis Medical District Collaborative.

“We hope that everyone will pass their certification,” said Dexter McKinney with Methodist Bonheur Healthcare. “Another goal is to get them all employed, but also to help them find their passion… what they’re passionate about and their strengths.”

Students got a chance to tour the hospital and various departments including the ICU, laboratory, pharmacy, and radiology department.

It was the first step toward becoming a pediatrician for Eleyceia Gilliam, a junior at Prep Academy.

“As I’m in there, I’m listening to everybody,” Gilliam explained. “And I’m hoping to gain something from them and take it home and carry it with me for the rest of my life.”

Organizers said they look forward to hosting more high school students in the future.

