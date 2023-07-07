Advertise with Us
ADC searching Osceola for escapee

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Corrections and local police are searching for an inmate who ran from the Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center.

According to a Friday news release, 32-year-old Joshua Harris was taking out the trash around 1:30 p.m. July 7 when he ran.

Dina Tyler, a spokesperson for the ADC, said officers are searching the fields near the facility.

Harris is described as being 6′ and weighing 162 pounds. He has tattoos of a cross and Tweety Bird on his right forearm and Tiff on his ring finger.

He is serving a five-year sentence out of Independence County on various drug charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

