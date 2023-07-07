5 things to do in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are many events happening in Memphis from June 7 until June 9.

Playhouse On The Sqaure

The show Jersey Boys will feature chart-toppers like “Sherry,” “Beggin,” “Working My Way Back to You,” and “Walk Like a Man.”

Fridays showing starts at 8 p.m. For more information click here.

Anime Blues Con

Fans can expect events for all ages celebrating the Arts and Culture of Japanese Anime, Manga, and Cosplay at the 3-day convention.

Goat yoga

Overton Park will host a Goat Yoga event.

This event starts at 6 p.m. and lasts till 7 p.m.

Paint in the Park

This Saturday those feeling artsy can stop by “Paint in the park” happening at Audubon Park.

This 2-hour adult-only event will provide snacks and music for an afternoon of fun.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors at Overton Shell

This Saturday enjoy more music at the Overton Shell with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors band.

The concert begins at 7:30 pm with tickets priced at $35.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.