3 people killed in separate shootings nearly 1 hour apart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that took place on Thursday night.

The latest shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thomas Street off of Firestone Avenue in North Memphis.

A 28-year-old man was taken to Regional One Hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Another man who was 24 years old was taken to LeBonheur Hospital in critical condition by a privately owned vehicle.

He also did not make it.

About an hour earlier MPD responded to a deadly double shooting on Smith Ridge Cove just off Range Line Road.

In this shooting, one person was killed and another was taken to ROH.

A witness told police a man was seen running away after the shooting.

Around 7:30 p.m. on the same night, there was a shooting on North Manassas Street.

Someone brought a man to ROH and then took a teenager to LeBonheur.

Officers say the suspects drove off in a black SUV.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.