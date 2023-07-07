3 injured in car crash on Getwell Rd.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a car crash in Parkway Village.
The two-car crash occurred at the Getwell Road and American Way intersection at 6 a.m.
Three people were taken to Regional One Hospital.
One person was taken in critical and two were taken in non-critical.
MPD asks to avoid the area as officers work to clear the crash.
