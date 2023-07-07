Advertise with Us
1 man injured in shooting on Claybrook St.

crime scene
crime scene(MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting Friday morning.

Memphis police officers responded to a shooting on North Claybrook Street at 1:45 a.m.

A man arrived at Regional One Hospital in a privately owned vehicle in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

