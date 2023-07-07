1 man injured in shooting on Claybrook St.
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is in the hospital following a shooting Friday morning.
Memphis police officers responded to a shooting on North Claybrook Street at 1:45 a.m.
A man arrived at Regional One Hospital in a privately owned vehicle in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
