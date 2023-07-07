1 man injured during shooting on Chelsea Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Chelsea Avenue.

Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m.

Officers found a man in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital.

The possible suspect was in a green sedan, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH.

