1 man injured during shooting on Chelsea Ave.

Shooting on Chelsea Ave.
Shooting on Chelsea Ave.(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Chelsea Avenue.

Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m.

Officers found a man in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital.

The possible suspect was in a green sedan, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH.

