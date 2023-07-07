MPD: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Smith Ridge Cove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and another in critical condition.

Around 9:09 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Smith Ridge Cove and Suncrest Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they discovered that two victims had been shot.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

