Woman breaks into stranger’s home, refuses to leave, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged after breaking into a stranger’s home, stealing a bag of chips, and refusing to leave the residence.

According to police, the owner of a home near Chelsea Avenue heard someone knocking on the windows repeatedly.

Police say that after the owner ignored the knocks, she could hear the sound of glass breaking and the suspect entering her home.

Celia Stone entered the home and proceeded to occupy the back bedroom, taking chips and hand lotion from the home.

When the owner confronted Stone and demanded that she leave the home, Stone refused.

Once police arrived, Stone was detained and taken into police custody.

Stone is now facing an aggravated burglary charge.

