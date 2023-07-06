Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Woman breaks into stranger’s home, refuses to leave, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged after breaking into a stranger’s home, stealing a bag of chips, and refusing to leave the residence.

According to police, the owner of a home near Chelsea Avenue heard someone knocking on the windows repeatedly.

Police say that after the owner ignored the knocks, she could hear the sound of glass breaking and the suspect entering her home.

Celia Stone entered the home and proceeded to occupy the back bedroom, taking chips and hand lotion from the home.

When the owner confronted Stone and demanded that she leave the home, Stone refused.

Once police arrived, Stone was detained and taken into police custody.

Stone is now facing an aggravated burglary charge.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
SCSO investigation
Woman accused of killing man in Cordova, said SCSO
The scene at Lamar Avenue and South Trezevant Street
MPD: Woman killed, another injured in South Memphis crash
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door

Latest News

901 Now: Memphis Music Room offers unique space for local arts community
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson in trial for murder of Eliza Fletcher
901 Now: Memphis Music Room offers unique space for local arts community
901 Now: Memphis Music Room offers unique space for local arts community
Celia Stone, arrested and charged after breaking into home, police say