Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

UTHSC evacuates building due to suspicious device

UTHSC evacuates building due to device
UTHSC evacuates building due to device
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is evacuating one of its buildings.

A suspicious device was found in the General Education Building on Thursday morning.

The University of Tennessee Police Department is on the scene.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
SCSO investigation
Woman accused of killing man in Cordova, said SCSO
The scene at Lamar Avenue and South Trezevant Street
MPD: Woman killed, another injured in South Memphis crash
Gregory Cole
Man charged with killing his grandmother

Latest News

DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson
Motorcycle crash
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland
Memphis mayor addresses juvenile crime
Mississippi counties voice frustrations, concerns over constant outages