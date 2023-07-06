UTHSC evacuates building due to suspicious device

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is evacuating one of its buildings.

A suspicious device was found in the General Education Building on Thursday morning.

The University of Tennessee Police Department is on the scene.

We are working to gather more information.

