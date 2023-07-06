Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Tennessee Innocence Project to open Memphis office

(Action News 5)
By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Since 2019, the Tennessee Innocence Project has made it their mission to fight for the wrongfully convicted.

With a central location in Nashville, the organization will soon open doors in Midtown Memphis.

“It made a lot of sense for us to open a Memphis office because we get more requests for help from Memphis than any other jurisdiction in the state of Tennessee,” said Jessica Van Dyke, executive director of the Tennessee Innocence Project.

Van Dyke says when the wrong person is convicted of a crime, the right person is free to do more harm.

“The community of Memphis benefits whenever we all know who really committed a crime; and then secondly, I think community benefits when we have trust in the system,” Van Dyke said.

Relevant cases
Governor grants temporary reprieve for Tennessee death row inmate Pervis Payne
Woman asks for new DNA testing after father was convicted and executed for murder
Family of man executed in 2006 to ask Shelby County judge to order DNA testing of evidence in case

She adds that the biggest motivator to open the location was the Shelby County District Attorney’s Conviction Review Unit, which allows prosecutors to take a second look at cases to ensure justice was really served at the time of conviction.

“Us being able to partner with a collaborative entity like a conviction review unit like they have in Shelby County is a game-changer,” Van Dyke said.

The Tennessee Innocence Project has an application process that begins online for those who say, “I did not commit this crime; please take a second look at my case.”

“But the cases are here, the people are here, they need our help,” said Van Dyke. “And so we’re excited to jump right in and be a part of the community.”

If you would like more information on the Tennessee Innocence Project, please visit TNInnocence.org.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
SCSO investigation
Woman accused of killing man in Cordova, said SCSO
The scene at Lamar Avenue and South Trezevant Street
MPD: Woman killed, another injured in South Memphis crash
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door

Latest News

Tadarrius Bean, 24
Former officer charged with murder of Tyre Nichols reverses request for separate trial
The Memphis Zoo hosted a gender reveal for their Sumatran tiger cubs.
Memphis Zoo unveils choices for tiger cub name contest
INTERVIEW: 'If you don't see Black, you don't see me' exhibit in Memphis
Cordell Mack, 32, is currently charged with aggravated animal cruelty
Man accused of stabbing dog and setting it on fire, police say