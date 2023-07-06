Suspects wanted for stealing from store in Southland mall, said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for two men who are accused of stealing from a business in Southland Mall.

Two men entered the business appearing to shop and grabbed about $3,000 worth of merchandise at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, said police.

The suspects ran out of the store with the products and fired several shots into the business from the parking lot.

Employees and customers were in the business during the shooting.

The men drove away in a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH.

