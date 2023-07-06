Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Suspects wanted for stealing from store in Southland mall, said police

Suspects wanted for robbery in Southland mall
Suspects wanted for robbery in Southland mall(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for two men who are accused of stealing from a business in Southland Mall.

Two men entered the business appearing to shop and grabbed about $3,000 worth of merchandise at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, said police.

The suspects ran out of the store with the products and fired several shots into the business from the parking lot.

Employees and customers were in the business during the shooting.

The men drove away in a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
SCSO investigation
Woman accused of killing man in Cordova, said SCSO
The scene at Lamar Avenue and South Trezevant Street
MPD: Woman killed, another injured in South Memphis crash
Gregory Cole
Man charged with killing his grandmother

Latest News

INTERVIEW: 'If you don't see Black, you don't see me' exhibit in Memphis
Memphis Flyer Writer Chris McCoy talks summer movie season
Memphis Flyer Writer Chris McCoy talks summer movie season
Career Launch Academy helping teens explore the healthcare field
Career Launch Academy helping teens explore the healthcare field
UTHSC evacuates building due to suspicious device