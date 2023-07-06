Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
The stormy pattern remains firmly in place in the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The unrelenting pattern of scattered rain and thunderstorms along with hot and humid conditions in between will continue through the weekend keeping the threat of more downpours and thunderstorms in the area through the weekend. Rain chances linger into next week as well, but a more typical summer pattern should be in place limiting the activity to afternoon and evening pop up showers.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered evening rain and thunderstorms along with a light South wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening storms, a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs near 90.

THURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a light North wind, and lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated afternoon downpours along with high temperatures again near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

