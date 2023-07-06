Advertise with Us
Sheriff: Persons of interest sought after man shot, killed outside Tunica restaurant

Robert "Domane" Fleming Jr. and Jasean "Fly" French
Robert "Domane" Fleming Jr. and Jasean "Fly" French(Tunica County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is searching for two persons of interest after a man was shot and killed outside a Mexican restaurant Monday afternoon.

TCSO says 26-year-old Robert “Domane” Fleming Jr. and 34-year-old Jasean “Fly” French are both sought for questioning.

At 4:43 p.m. Monday, deputies received a 911 call about a fight that led to a man being shot outside the Mexico Grill located at 3669 U.S. Highway 61 North in Tunica.

Upon arrival, 35-year-old Jimmy “He-Man” Dotson, of Tunica, was found shot and treated on the scene, but later succumbed to his injuries, TCSO says.

The scene outside Mexico Grill in Tunica, Mississippi.
The scene outside Mexico Grill in Tunica, Mississippi.(Anonymous)

Another shooting victim left the scene in a private vehicle but was later stopped north of Tunica and transported to Regional One Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

TCSO says none of Dotson’s friends or family members who were at the restaurant when he was shot called 911, and they still have not complied with deputies to give a statement.

Deputies say 43-year-old Cortez Wilkins, of Tunica, was previously identified as a person of interest in this homicide investigation but has since been questioned and cleared.

Those with more information are asked to contact TCSO at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.

Any information that leads to an arrest can pay up to $1,000.

