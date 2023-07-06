Advertise with Us
Police searching for two escaped inmates in St. Francis County

Police searching for inmates Justin Williams (left) and Jerry Reyes (right) after they escaped...
Police searching for inmates Justin Williams (left) and Jerry Reyes (right) after they escaped from the St. Francis County Jail on Monday, July 3(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for two inmates after they escaped from the St. Francis County jail.

According to Sheriff Bobby May, 39-year-old Jerry Reyes and 34-year-old Justin Williams escaped from the jail on Monday, July 3.

Sheriff May said they crawled under an 8-foot tall fence located in the jail’s exercise area.

Reyes was being held in the jail on a parole hold charge while Williams was being held for a failure to appear charge.

Anyone with information on the location of the two escapees should contact the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office at 870-633-2611.

Memphis Mayor addresses juvenile crime