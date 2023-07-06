Police searching for two escaped inmates in St. Francis County
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for two inmates after they escaped from the St. Francis County jail.
According to Sheriff Bobby May, 39-year-old Jerry Reyes and 34-year-old Justin Williams escaped from the jail on Monday, July 3.
Sheriff May said they crawled under an 8-foot tall fence located in the jail’s exercise area.
Reyes was being held in the jail on a parole hold charge while Williams was being held for a failure to appear charge.
Anyone with information on the location of the two escapees should contact the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office at 870-633-2611.
