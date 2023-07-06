MLGW reports power restored to 155K after recent storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After recent storms swept through Memphis, putting over 155,000 residents and businesses in the dark between June 25 and July 2, Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) now says all of those customers finally have power.

The power restoration also includes the 35,000 customers who lost power on Sunday.

MLGW officials tell Action News 5 that the restoration efforts for the two storms cost the utility $14 million.

However, hundreds more lost power during a short thunderstorm on the Fourth of July. MLGW tells Action News 5 that it hears its frustrated customers, and change is in the works.

After 18 hours without power, Westwood resident Shanteria Smith was relieved to know relief was on the way.

Smith says she was shocked when she got a notification that her power was out following Tuesday’s thunderstorm.

“I didn’t really think much of it, because it wasn’t doing anything too much outrageous storming and stuff like that, but when I came home, I noticed my power was out,” said Smith.

MLGW’s CEO Doug McGowen has vowed to put into place a $1.2 billion infrastructure plan approved several years ago.

McGowen pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the backlog in vital upkeep services.

“I do not want people to give up hope that we are going to make our system much more reliable and resilient in the future,” said McGowen.

Millions will go toward replacing old infrastructure and installing a newer, smarter grid.

“I support the plan. I support the funding, because after five or seven years, we need to put this behind us,” said Mayor Jim Strickland.

MLGW officials say their top priority is the city’s overgrown vegetation problem.

Tree limbs and other vegetation falling on power lines is a serious problem. A tree limb that fell on a power limb was the reason for Smith’s power going out in Westwood.

MLGW says they have submitted three contracts totaling more than $227 million for tree-trimming services to be approved by Memphis City Council in the coming weeks.

Smith says city leaders need to approve the funding as soon as possible.

“ASAP, like if they noticed the problem, they should get back on it expeditiously, like, for real,” said Smith.

Once the infrastructure plan is fully realized, MLGW officials say it should reduce power outages by 50%.

