Mid-South residents furious over damages caused by fireworks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During the 4th of July holiday celebration, several families were forced to leave their Hickory Hill homes behind from a firework explosion that accidentally burned down their entire apartment building.

According to Memphis Fire, the flames ignited on a second-floor balcony causing four units to have fire and water damage.

One firefighter was rushed to the hospital to be treated for second and third-degree burns to his hand and wrist. No residents were hurt.

Fire officials said the property damage is estimated to be around $250,000 a price tag, which one District resident claims could have been prevented after being warned by management.

“It was basically a memo saying that basically telling us if you pop fireworks over here that we would get put out,” said Ketrick Waiters.

A rule residents wished others would have followed so, they would not be without a place to stay.

“You know, it’s a sad thing. A lot of folks work hard. Ain’t no tellin’ what people do over here to pay rent and having to do what they have to do to pay rent. So to be displaced like that is like you know, sad,” said Waiters.

The Memphis Fire Department said the Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

Meanwhile, fire investigators are still trying to figure out who might be responsible for setting off the fireworks.

