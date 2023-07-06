Advertise with Us
Memphis Zoo unveils choices for tiger cub name contest

The Memphis Zoo hosted a gender reveal for their Sumatran tiger cubs.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 6, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo has revealed three sets of names for their new Sumatran tiger cubs for the public to vote on.

The cubs were born on the evening of May 5 to mother Dari.

These are the first tiger cubs born at the Memphis Zoo since 1998.

The cubs, a boy and girl, have yet to be named.

The choices are:

  • Aceh and Melia
  • Hati and Khazanah
  • Nakal and Suci

Their names will be decided with an online vote.

Click here to cast your vote.

