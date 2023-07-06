Memphis Zoo unveils choices for tiger cub name contest
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo has revealed three sets of names for their new Sumatran tiger cubs for the public to vote on.
The cubs were born on the evening of May 5 to mother Dari.
These are the first tiger cubs born at the Memphis Zoo since 1998.
The cubs, a boy and girl, have yet to be named.
The choices are:
- Aceh and Melia
- Hati and Khazanah
- Nakal and Suci
Their names will be decided with an online vote.
